July 28, 2025
La Salle County clerk announces mailing of new voter ID cards

Registered voters to receive updated cards by early August

By Shaw Local News Network
A basket full of "I Voted" stickers rests near the ballot machine at Zion United Church of Christ on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 in Peru.

The La Salle County Clerk’s Office mailed new voter identification cards to all registered voters in the county on July 25, Clerk Jennifer Ebner said in a news release.

Voters registered at their current address should receive their new card within the next couple of weeks. Those who do not receive a card, or who receive one for a person no longer residing at their address, are urged to contact the La Salle County Clerk’s Office.

For assistance, voters can reach the Clerk’s Office at 815-434-8202 or via email at countyclerk@lasallecountyil.gov.

