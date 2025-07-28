Children’s center for sale in Streator

Bizzy Bee Activity & Learning Center in Streator is for sale.

After five years, owner Haley Lentman announced the intent to sell the business, 201 E. 12th St., Streator, as the demands no longer align with her family’s needs. Operations will cease by Thursday, Aug. 31, unless a new owner is found to continue the business.

“When I originally opened this business, my three children were very small (under 2) and this was a place meant to be special for them, as well as other children in the community,” she wrote in a statement on the business’s Facebook page.

“My hope was that it would provide something that was lacking, and needless to say, it became a great love of mine.”

Lentmen thanked her staff for their efforts and families who have chosen Bizzy Bee to enrich their children’s lives.

If interested in the business, email bizzybeefun@gmail.com, call 815-617-9878, or contact Lentman through the business’s Facebook page. The sale includes the building, equipment, class set up/structure, and business plan.

