Illinois Valley League crowns summer champs

The Illinois Valley High School Summer Golf League wrapped up its 2025 season.

The league consisted of eight rounds at eight different area courses: Deer Park, Oglesby; Nettle Creek, Morris, Mendota Golf Club; Spring Creek, Spring Valley; Pine Hills, Ottawa; Edgewood Park, McNabb; Chapel Hill, Princeton and Senica’s Oak Ridge, LaSalle.

A total of 40 high school golfers from 11 different schools participated in the league this year.

Each golfer’s fiver best scores were counted towards their total.

Senior Carson Rowe of Henry-Senachwine took first in the Boys A Division with a 179, junior Brennen Stillwell (l90) of Streator was second and sophomore Braden Wickkiser (194) of Morris was third.

Geno Argubright (210), a junior from LaSalle-Peru, won the Boys 2A division followed by freshmen Chase Stier (211) of Bureau Valley and Jacob Flavin (211) of St. Bede.

A trio of L-P golfers topped the girls division with sophomore Mary Craven (236), junior Sophia Chiu (246) and sophomore Charlie Slusarek (266).