Streator arson suspect to get mental health exam

A Streator man accused of setting fire to a Streator residence will undergo a mental health evaluation before standing trial.

Timothy L. Sellers, 30, appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court. He was scheduled for a jury trial Aug. 4 on charges of aggravated arson, a Class X felony carrying a sentence of six to 30 years in prison if convicted, and residential arson, a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years.

However, trial dates were stricken and postponed while Sellers visits with a court-appointed mental health expert. Assistant Public Defender Doug Kramarsic called the evaluation a “look-see” and indicated there is no bona fide doubt about Seller’s mental status.

Nevertheless, issues of fitness and sanity must be addressed before trial. Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. postponed Sellers’ trial setting and ordered him to return Aug. 29 for a status hearing.

Sellers was charged after an investigation into a house fire the night of June 3 in the 1000 block of Everett Street in Streator. Although there was smoke and fire damage to the structure, all occupants were safely evacuated.

Streator police were alerted to a dispute and sought Sellers, who was found in the 1400 block of North Bloomington Street. He admitted to igniting paper inside the residence and starting the blaze, police said.