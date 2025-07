Recent Serena graduate and multiple-sport Times All-Area first-teamer Jenna Setchell (seated at center) has committed to continue her education at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby and both her basketball and softball careers at the NJCAA level with the Eagles. Pictured here at her signing are (left to right): in front – Cathy Setchell, Jenna Setchell and Mark Setchell; and in back – former Serena softball coach Kelly Baker, Serena girls basketball coach Jim Jobst, and brother Jakob Setchell. (Provided by Serena High School)