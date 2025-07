The L-P Class of 1980 will be celebrating their 45th class reunion from 6 to 11 p.m. on Aug.16, at Jack’s Tap, 129 E. Devlin St. in Spring Valley.

Appetizers will be served from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with a cash bar, with music will be provided by John Piontek from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There is no cost to attend, but cash donations will be accepted.