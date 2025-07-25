Heritage Corridor Destinations welcomes Jeanette Smith to Board of Directors

Shaw Media’s Jeanette Smith has been appointed to Heritage Corridor Destination’s Board of Directors. ( Photo provided by Jeanette Smith)

Shaw Media’s Jeanette Smith has been appointed to Heritage Corridor Destination’s Board of Directors.

Smith’s two-year appointment strengthens the organization’s commitment to enhancing regional tourism, supporting local businesses and driving economic growth through innovative marketing efforts, according to a news release from Heritage Corridor.

“Jeanette’s expertise in marketing and advertising will be an outstanding asset to our board,” Robert Navarro, President and CEO of Heritage Corridor Destinations, said in a news release. “Her strategic insight and industry knowledge will help us expand awareness and promote the incredible visitor experiences our region has to offer.”

Smith is the General Manager and Advertising Director for Shaw Media, based in La Salle.