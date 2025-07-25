Aftershock 16U place third in Southeast Nationals

The Aftershock 16U softball team finished third with a 9-2 record in the Southeast National Championship 16U B division with roughly 50 teams in Hendersonville, Tenn. Team members are (front row, from left) Sophia Pyszka (L-P), Reese Reviglio (Princeton), Kelsey Frederick (L-P), Ava Delphi (Hall), Makayla Hecht (Princeton) and Addie Piecha (L-P) and back row Emily Wright (Bureau Valley), Emma Slingsby (St. Bede), Morgan Mulliken (Moline), Izzy Gibson (Princeton), Amaya Gant (Normal West) and Rylee Harsted (Ottawa). (Photo provided)