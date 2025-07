Danchris Nursery, 1000 Bernstein St., is one of the 22 businesses participating in the Streator Chamber of Commerce's Christmas in July. They also have put out a seasonal display to get in the spirit. (Photo credit: Derek Barichello)

“Day” Jones interviews Derek Barichello of the Streator Chamber of Commerce on the chamber’s “Christmas in July” event this weekend. The event runs Friday and Saturday. Santa Claus will be out at Heritage Park Saturday, and patrons have opportunities to win prizes.

Like what you hear? Be sure to check out the Q Hit Music Shaw Local Radio website here.

Listen to this interview on Spotify here.