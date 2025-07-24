Raptor Education Program to be held in Peru on August 29

Illinois Valley residents will have the opportunity to learn about raptors at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Zion United Church of Christ, at 1521 6th St. in Peru. (Photo provided by Northern Illinois Raptor Rehab and Education)

Illinois Valley residents will have the opportunity to learn about raptors at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Zion United Church of Christ, at 1521 6th St. in Peru.

The 40-minute program, about raptors, will be presented by Northern Illinois Raptor Rehab and Education. The event will feature live birds and a section of displays about raptors, according to a news release.

Northern Illinois Raptor Rehab & Education is a volunteer-run, federal and state licensed organization dedicated to the rehabilitation of injured, sick and orphaned birds of prey to return healthy birds back to the wild, the news release said.

The program is free and open to the public as part of Vacation Bible School. Light refreshments will be served.