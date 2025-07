A Night Market event will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 28, in downtown Mendota.

A Night Market event will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 28, in downtown Mendota.

Stores and street vendors will be set up along the blocks of Washington, Main, Illinois, and Jefferson streets.

Businesses for sale or rent will display information and some will be open for viewing during the event.