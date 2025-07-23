La Salle man identified as victim in Monday fatal fire

Firefighters respond to a fully-engulfed structure fire in the 500 block of North 2782nd Road on Monday, July 21, 2025 in La Salle. FIre departments from Utica, Wallace, Naplate, Spring Valley, Mendota, Troy Grove, La Salle, Peru, Oglesby and Tonica responded to the scene. Fire crews were dispatched at 9:45 a.m. La Salle Police and La Salle County Sheriff were also on the scene. (Scott Anderson)

A La Salle man has been identified as the person who died in a house fire in rural La Salle on Monday, La Salle County Coroner Rich Ploch said in a news release.

A forensic autopsy conducted Tuesday indicated Ronald H. Burkart, 71, died from carbon monoxide intoxication due to smoke and soot inhalation from the fire, Ploch said in the release.

Multiple agencies responded to the one-story home that caught fire at about 10 a.m. Monday

Utica Fire Department Lt. James Dedricksen said on Monday the fire had already spread throughout the entire home by the time firefighters arrived.

Further forensic testing is pending the final cause of death.

This incident is under further investigation by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office & the Illinois State Fire Marshall.