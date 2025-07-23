Conmy joins staff at Starved Rock Country Community Foundation

Event organizer and HumanKIND Initiative founder Dylan Conmy is set to join the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation as administrative assistant to Director of Operations Janice Corrigan. (Photo provided by Dylan Conmy )

Dylan Conmy, executive director and founder of the HumanKIND Initiative, has joined the staff of the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation as administrative assistant to Director of Operations Janice Corrigan.

Conmy, of Ottawa, first connected with the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation when he established a fiscal sponsorship for Pride Fest back in 2022.

“I am honored to be joining the staff of SRCCF,” Conmy said in a news release. “It is because of this foundation that I was able to create what is now the HumanKIND Initiative, and to now have even a tiny role in the philanthropic hub, which the Community Foundation feels perfect. I have found my heart in the world of nonprofits.”

Conmy has many ties with the local community after previously working for many years at Prairie Fox Books in Ottawa. He also serves on the board of the Streator Community Players at Engle Lane Theatre and made his stage debut last year.

“We are fortunate to add an individual of Dylan’s caliber to our foundation,” SRCCF President Fran Brolley said in the release. “He is well-connected in the community and a proven event organizer and fundraiser.”

Conmy emphasized that his new role will not disrupt the nonprofit work he currently does in the community.

“My job here at SRCCF is going to provide me with daily inspiration that one can only get being surrounded by individuals dedicated to giving,” Conmy said. “I couldn’t think of a better combination than SRCCF and the HumanKIND Initiative to where my heart is headed in life.”

For information about the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, visit its website, call 815-252-2906 or stop in the office at 116 W. Lafayette St., Suite 2, Ottawa.