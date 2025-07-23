College news: Area students named to dean’s list, president’s list

Six area students have been named to the dean’s list at Aurora University for the spring 2025 semester.

They are: Samantha Lyon (Graphic Design, Marketing) of Mineral, Kylie Floyd (Social Work) and Amanda Spiegel (Social Work) of Princeton, and Angela Garcia-Guerrero (Elementary Education), Clara Jablonski, (Nursing) and Haylie Pellegrini (Early Childhood Special Education with ESL/Bilingual) of Spring Valley.

The dean’s list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 grade-point average or higher.

Area students selected to dean’s list at Eastern

Seven area students have been named to the dean’s list at Eastern Illinois University for the spring 2025 semester.

They are: Amber Meagher (Psychology) of Ladd, Hope Christmann (Communication in Organizations) of Peru, Paige Twidell (Art Teacher Education) and Courtney Atkinson (Early Childhood Education), Ben Anderson (Political Science), Riley Jansen (English: Language Arts Teacher Education) and Ellie Welte (Marketing) of Princeton.

This honor recognizes students who have achieved a GPA of 3.8 or higher and is a testament to these Panthers’ dedication to academic excellence.

Fisher, Bergfeld named to dean’s list at Carthage

Jessica Fisher of Buda and Ellen Bergfeld of Henry have been named to the Carthage College Spring 2025 dean’s list in recognition of their outstanding academic achievement.

Dean’s list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 12 letter-graded credits in a given semester.

Trozel makes dean’s list at UNL

Carley Troxell of Neponset has been named to the dean’s list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring semester of the 2024-25 academic year.

Troxell, a junior majoring in finance, was named to the dean’s list for the College of Business.

Lind, Eckberg make dean’s list at UW-Platteville

Jackson Lind and Evan Eckberg, both Mechanical Engineering BS majors from Walnut, were named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. This honors those full-time students who earned a GPA of 3.75 and above in the spring 2025 semester.

Lamboley named to dean’s list at the University of Maryland Global Campus

Grace Lamboley of Peru was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2025 term at the University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a GPA of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

Helms named to president’s list at Iowa State

Blake Helms, a Mechanical Engineering, major was named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Iowa State University.

Students achieving this prestigious designation have maintained a 4.0 GPA for two consecutive semesters.

Buchanon named to president’s honor roll at Bismarck State

John Buchanan of Mendota has been named to the Bismarck State College president’s honor roll for the spring 2025 semester.

Students must maintain at least a 3.50 GPA on a 4.00 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the BSC President’s Honor Roll.

Self makes dean’s list at Millikin

Hope Self of Henry has made the dean’s list for spring 2025 at Millikin University.

Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher earn dean’s list honors.