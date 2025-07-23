City of La Salle to use $200K IDOT grant for ADA sidewalk upgrades

The City of La Salle will be making several sidewalks ADA-compliant, thanks in part to a state grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation. (Shaw Local News Network)

The council approved a joint funding agreement regarding IDOT’s Safe Routes to School Program during Monday’s meeting.

According to its website, the Illinois Safe Routes to School Program, administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation, aims to make it safer for students to walk and bike to school and encourage more walking and biking where safety is not a barrier to school for students in grades K-8.

According to the agreement, the city will improve the sidewalks with ADA accommodations on Second Street from Hennepin Street to Union Street, Seventh Street from Lafayette Street to Bucklin Street, Eighth Street from Lafayette to Bucklin Street, Illinois Street from Lindberg Road to Maple Road and Malcom Avenue from O’Connor Avenue to 250 feet northward.

The work will include curb and gutter replacement, pavement markings and ADA sidewalk improvements.

Under the agreement, the city will pay $150,000, which will be covered by $100,00 from Tax-Increment Funds and $50,000 from General Corporate Funds.

According to IDOT, the city was awarded $200,000 in 2019 through the SRTS project for Lincoln Junior High and Northwest Elementary.