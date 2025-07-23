3rd Annual NCC Memorial Foundation Bike Poker Run set for July 27

Riders of all kinds are invited to join the 3rd Annual NCC Memorial Foundation Bike Poker Run on Sunday, July 27, with all proceeds benefiting local community initiatives. (Photo Provided By NCC Memorial Foundation )

The 3rd Annual Natalie Claire Conrad Memorial Foundation Bike Poker Run will roll out Sunday, July 27, across multiple locations in Ottawa.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. at Splash & Go in Ottawa, with the run set to start at 11 a.m.

The entry fee is $15, and all proceeds from the event will go directly back into the local community.

According to organizer Jill Conrad, the non-profit foundation has donated over $25,000 to many different causes, including local organizations, schools, and other non-profits.

Participants can ride bikes, e-bikes, motorcycles, unicycles – or just about anything with wheels – and will stop at several local businesses along the route, including Blarney’s, Ottawa Slots, Keegan’s and Moxinners Gaming.

“We go to seven local places each year and people will get a playing card at each spot,” Conrad said. “Basically, the person with the best poker hand at the end wins the main prize.”

Conrad encourages families and friends to come out and enjoy the day together.

“It’s a great day of fun with family and friends,” Conrad said. “It will be a casual Sunday with a lot of laughs.”

Food will be provided at The Alley, 1758 Ottawa Ave., following the event. Also, Organizers are also looking for volunteers to help make the event a success.

For more information or to get involved, visit the NCC Memorial Foundation’s Facebook page or call 815-830-2724.