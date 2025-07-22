Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Baby Contest kicks off with first entries for 2025

Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Baby Contest has received its first six entries for 2025. (Photos provided by Princeton Junior Woman’s Club )

In-person voting will begin at noon on Friday, Aug. 8, and continue until noon on Friday, Sept. 5.

The voting canisters will be displayed at Midland States Bank from Aug. 8 to 15, First State Bank from Aug. 15 to 22, Central Bank from Aug. 22 to 29 and Heartland Bank - South Branch from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5. The canisters will be moved around noon on Fridays. Each child will have a canister with his/her corresponding photograph in which votes can be placed.

PJWC will again be accepting Venmo to collect votes. To vote through Venmo, send your chosen transaction amount to @P-Juniors-71. Voters must include the baby’s name in the “What’s it for?” line. Venmo votes will only be accepted from noon on Friday, Aug. 8, to noon on Thursday, Sept. 4.

One dollar equals 100 votes. All votes will be tallied and winners will be notified on Sept. 5 and introduced during that evening’s Homestead Festival announcements.

Below are the current contenders for 2025 cutest baby:

Riley Williams is the seven month old son of Justin and Lori Williams,of Princeton.

Beau Eckberg is the five month old son of Derrick and Kaelynn Eckberg, of Princeton.

Eldon Michael is the 14 month old son of Riley and Heather Michael, of Malden.

Bohdi Castner is thre 10 month old son of Kyle Castner and Elaine McCauley,of Princeton.

Wrenley Nordstrom is the 19 month old daughter of Daniel and Shawna Nordstrom,of Princeton.

Noelle Reuter is the 20 month old daughter of Colton and Kiara Reuter, of Wyanet.

Entrants must be Bureau County residents younger 24 months of age as of Sept. 5. To enter, complete the Google Form by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

A high-resolution, snapshot-size color photograph of the child should also be included. Photos should not be cropped or altered. No professional photographs will be accepted. The email must also include the child’s name, sex, birthdate, current age, parents’ name, parents’ addresses, two phone numbers and a permission statement to run the picture in the BCR.

If you have any questions, please email to princetonjuniors@gmail.com

The Princeton Junior Woman’s Club donates all the proceeds from this contest back to communities and organizations within Bureau County through various projects carried out by their club.