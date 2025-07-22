Heirborn Worship Band to Perform at Washington Square Park

The worship band Heirborn will perform at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 27, at Washington Square Park in downtown Ottawa. (Photo provided by Diane Chapman)

The worship band Heirborn will perform at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 27, at Washington Square Park in downtown Ottawa.

The group, based in the Sauk Valley area, has been a fixture in the Northern Illinois music scene for the past three years, offering a blend of worship styles that range from Rhythm and Blues and Southern Gospel to modern worship and original songs.

All the members of the group are couples, including Tony and Melissa Summers, Tim and Melissa Malloy, Drew and Robin Piper and Greg and Deb Adams. The group is rounded out by Steve and Stephanie Scott and Robert and Linette Chamberlain.

For more information on the band and the upcoming event, visit their website or follow them on social media.