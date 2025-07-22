Dog dies in Ottawa kitchen fire Tuesday afternoon

he Ottawa Fire Department responded to a house fire on Tuesday afternoon in the 2500 Block of Cherry Lane for reports of smoke and windows breaking, Fire Chief Brian Bressner said in a news release. (Scott Anderson)

The Ottawa Fire Department responded to a house fire on Tuesday afternoon in the 2500 Block of Cherry Lane for reports of smoke and windows breaking, Ottawa Fire Chief Brian Bressner said in a news release.

Firefighters arrived at the home at 12:43 p.m. and saw smoke showing from the rear of the single-story house, Bressner said. The fire was under control by 12:55.

Bressner said the first company to arrive conducted a search of the residence and confirmed that no one was inside at the time of the fire, and the second engine company on the scene secured a water supply to support the interior fire attack operations.

Bressner said a preliminary investigation determined that the fire was accidental. Evidence at the scene indicated that the family pet inadvertently turned on a stovetop burner, igniting nearby combustible materials.

The dog did not survive the fire, Bressener said.. No firefighters or civilians were injured during the incident.

The fire caused extensive damage to the kitchen area, along with significant smoke and heat damage throughout the structure, he said.

The Ottawa Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Ottawa Police Department, Ottawa Water Department, Ameren Illinois, and Nicor Gas. Wallace Fire Protection District and Marseilles EMS assisted with city emergency response coverage during the incident.