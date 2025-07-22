Bureau County to launch ‘Lawyer in the Library’ program in August

Bureau County has secured a grant from the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Access to Justice to launch a new initiative aimed at expanding access to legal help, Bureau County Circuit Clerk Dawn Reglin said in a news release. (Scott Anderson)

The program, titled “Lawyer in the Library,” will begin in August and provide free legal consultations focused on expungement and sealing of criminal court records.

During each session, Bureau County attorney Bradley Popurella will offer 20-minute, one-on-one consultations by appointment during each session. Residents can receive help with filling out legal forms and get general guidance on the expungement and sealing process.

“We are incredibly excited to bring this program to Bureau County,” Reglin said.

Dates and times for the sessions will be announced soon. Residents are encouraged to monitor local announcements and contact the Bureau County Circuit Clerk’s Office at 815-872-2001 for more information.

The initiative is part of an ongoing effort to make the justice system more accessible to all residents.