Streator Chamber to host first-ever Christmas in July event with more than 20 local businesses

Danchris Nursery, 1000 Bernstein St., is one of the 22 businesses participating in the Streator Chamber of Commerce's Christmas in July. They also have put out a seasonal display to get in the spirit. (Photo Provided By Derek Barichello)

Even with summer temperatures soaring, Streator will be in the Christmas spirit this week as over 20 local businesses will participate in the Streator Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Christmas in July event at Heritage Park.

The event will scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 25, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 26.

Food trucks will be present on both days, along with family activities and a visit from a vacationing Santa Claus on Saturday at the clock.

To kick off the festivities, a free public screening of the movie “White Christmas” will be shown at 10:20 a.m. Friday at the Streator Eagle 6 theater, courtesy of an anonymous donor.

Santa is expected to arrive at about 11 a.m. and will be available for photo opportunities.

According to Derek Barichello, Executive Director of the Streator Chamber of Commerce, the theme was sparked by conversations among local retailers and Chamber staff looking to build on past summer promotions like sidewalk sales.

“The idea came from Refurbished Treasures and also Jeannie (McMenamin) here at the Chamber - when I heard it from more than one person, I knew we had something worth trying,” Barichello said. “It’s a way to spice up our usual summer shopping promotions with a fun theme that brings people downtown.”

With the event’s planning process taking about a month, Barichello said the ultimate goal is to showcase the variety of local shops in Streator.

“From Western wear at Wild Hearts Boutique, to Slovenian food at Good Morning Good Day, to Filipino snacks and jerky - there’s something unique in almost every shop,” he said. “We really want people to see what Streator has to offer.”

Shoppers can collect stamps by making purchases at participating businesses for a chance to win prizes. The more stamps collected, the more entries shoppers will earn.

Maps can be downloaded from the Streator Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page, picked up in advance at the Chamber office at 320 E. Main St. or collected during the event at participating businesses and the Heritage Park clock tower during the event.

Prizes will be announced on the Chamber’s Facebook page.

Barichello said if the event is successful, it could become an annual tradition.

“We’re going to evaluate what worked and what didn’t, and we’re hopeful we can grow it into something even bigger next year,” he said.

Participating businesses include: Refurbished Treasures, The Queen Bee, Vanduzer Jewelers, Three Wishes, Gaetano’s Vault, Danchris Nursery, Blue-Eyed Rascal, More of Me, Wild Hearts Boutique, Charlie Lou’s Boutique, Cornerstone Collectibles & More, Good Morning Good Day, the 318, More on Main, Thread Revival, Trinkets and Treasures, Dabarkadz Grocery, Streator House of Jerky and South Bait Tackle, God’s Will Thrift & Vintage Store, Shaw Appliance, the Salvation Army Thrift Store and Streator Clean and Lube.

For more information, call 815-672-2921 or visit the Chamber’s Facebook page.