Starved Rock Bandits win Southeast USSA Nationals

The Starved Rock Bandits, a who’s who softball team from the Illinois Valley, played in the South East USSSA Nationals last week in Nashville (16U Open) division. They went undefeated in seven games, defeating teams from New York, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota and Illinois to win the title. For the year, they were 46-9. The core of the team (six girls) have been playing together since 9U. Caroline Keutzer of Princeton was the Tournament MVP. Team members are (front row, from left) Makenzie Chamberlain (L-P), Brynley Glade (Serena), Karmen Piano (L-P), Shayla Turczyn (L-P) and Macy Strauch (St. Bede); and (back row) Ava Balestri (St. Bede), Caroline Keutzer (Princeton), Caroline Morris (Hall), Lily Bosnich (St. Bede), Sylvie Rutledge (Princeton)and Sydney Delphi (L-P). Coaches are Scott Shirley and Scott Bauer. (Photo provided)

