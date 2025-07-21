Renovations Underway at Debo Ace Hardware in Peru

Renovations are underway at Debo Ace Hardware in Peru.

Owner Dana Debo-Kuhne said the hardware store at 1713 4th St. is being remodeled to add a modern layout, exciting brands, and fresh decor. They are updating fixtures, flooring and bringing in products and brands relevant to their customers, she said.

“(We’re adding) inspiring brand showrooms for Weber, Traeger, Big Green Egg and Blackstone with an assortment of grills on display,” Debo-Kuhne said. “Dominant, elevated brand shops and decor for Milwaukee, CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, EGO, and STIHL.”

The store will continue to highlight its key paint brands, she said. The store will maintain normal business hours during the renovation.

“This concept is designed to elevate our best and most exclusive brands along with our legendary customer service to create an unparalleled retail shopping experience,” she said.

