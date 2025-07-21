Princeton High School opens registration for 2025-26 school year

Princeton High School District 500 will hold registration for the 2025-26 school year from July 24 through Aug. 12. Parents should log into their student’s Teacherease account to complete online registration, which includes updating student information, viewing schedules and submitting forms and fees.

Families are encouraged to complete the Free and Reduced Lunch Application, recently mailed home, to determine eligibility for fee waivers.

Freshman orientation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 12. Students should enter through Door 3 (flag pole entrance). Sophomores, juniors and seniors may attend orientation that same day between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., entering through the main entrance (Door 1).

All students will have ID and yearbook photos taken, receive Chromebooks, planners, and can return required forms and pay registration fees.

Students new to the district or without internet access should call 815-875-3308 to schedule an appointment. Registration forms are available online at www.phs-il.org under the “2025-2026” tab.