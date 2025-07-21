Man found dead in house fire near La Salle

Firefighters work the scene of a fully-engulfed structure fire in the 500 block of North 2782nd Road on Monday, July 21, 2025 in La Salle. FIre departments from Utica, Wallace, Naplate, Spring Valley, Mendota, Troy Grove, La Salle, Peru, Oglesby and Tonica responded to the scene. Fire crews were dispatched at 9:45 a.m. La Salle Police and La Salle County Sheriff were also on the scene. (Scott Anderson)

A man in his 70’s was found dead Monday after a fire destroyed a one-story home in an unincorporated neighborhood near La Salle, according to La Salle County Coroner Rich Ploch.

The fire prompted a multi-agency response and is under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

The home is located within the Utica Fire Protection District, and fire departments from La Salle, Peru, Tonica, Spring Valley, Mendota, Oglesby, Troy Grove, Wallace and Naplate responded to the scene, along with the La Salle County Sheriff’s Department and utility crews from Ameren.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Utica Fire Department Lt. James Dedricksen as of early Monday afternoon.

