July 20, 2025
Tiskilwa High School Class of ’75 plans 50th reunion events

Gathering set for Aug. 1 at fairgrounds; class to be honored at alumni banquet, join Pow Wow Days parade

By Shaw Local News Network

Tiskilwa High School “Class of ’75″ will have a get-together for their 50th Class Reunion at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, at Bureau County Fairgrounds in Princeton.

All classmates and spouses are invited. There will be a light meal and plenty of time to visit. Please RSVP to Kathy (Schultz) Bauer at 815-866-3606 or kathybcfair@yahoo.com.

On Saturday, the Class of ‘75 will have a float in the Pow Wow Days parade. Attendees should meet at East Park at 10:15 a.m. The parade starts at 11 a.m.

Following the parade, the alumni banquet will be at the Hundred Acres Orchard outside of Princeton. Tickets are available by calling Sondra Compton Owens at 815-303-4207.

