Multiple agencies respond to residential fire Saturday in rural Ottawa

Firefighters responded a structure fire Saturday, July 19, 2025, in the 1400 Block of U.S. Route 6 in Ottawa. (MaKade Rios of Shaw )

Multiple agencies responded to a fire in a two-story residential structure Saturday in the 1400 Block of U.S. Route 6 in rural Ottawa, the Wallace Fire Protection District said in a news release.

The district was dispatched at 7:13 p.m. for a report of a possible structural fire. Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames and smoke coming from the structure with unknown occupancy, according to the release.

Firefighters performed an offensive attack through the front entrance, with primary and secondary searches performed, according to the release. Firefighters extinguished the fire by 7:47 p.m.

The origin of the fire was found to be in the basement of the residence and was determined to be accidental. No injuries were reported, according to the release.

All units were released and in service at 9:51 p.m.

Wallace was assisted at the scene by the Ottawa Fire Department, Ottawa Police Department, Utica Community Fire Protection District, Marseilles Fire Protection District, Marseilles Ambulance Area Ambulance Service, Serena Fire Protection District, Grand Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, Illinois State Police, La Salle County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois Department of Transportation, Ameren and NICOR.