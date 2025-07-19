Streator YMCA CEO Shannon Harback resigning after four years

Shannon Harback, CEO/Executive Director of the Streator Family YMCA, is resigning from her role effective Sept. 5. (Photo provided by Streator YMCA)

Shannon Harback, CEO/Executive Director of the Streator Family YMCA, is resigning from her role effective Sept. 5, after four years of leadership, including two as Program Director and the last two as CEO/Executive Director, the YMCA said in a news release.

Harback joined the Streator Family YMCA in June of 2021 as Program Director during a period of significant challenge and transformation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2023, Harback became the CEO/Executive Director. During her tenure, Harback led a wide range of initiatives that strengthened the Y’s programs, operations and community presence.

She successfully acquired grant funding to expand critical services, including swim lessons and before and after-school care programming. Under her leadership, the facility saw major infrastructure improvements, including the installation of new HVAC systems nearly building-wide.

Harback also introduced a micro pantry outside the facility to address local food insecurity and oversaw strategic responses to internal transitions, adapting smoothly to changes in staff.

Her vision for operational excellence led to a focus on strategic budgeting, improved financial planning, and measurable gains in efficiency to achieve a sustainable future for the YMCA.

“My vision was simple: to serve our community while focusing on sustainability, ensuring the YMCA continues to be a lasting resource in the Streatorland community for generations to come,” Harback said in a news release. “It takes a truly dedicated person to invest their time and energy in a non-profit. It requires genuine care for others and a deep-rooted drive to give back to this community in every way possible. Our incredible Board of Directors, outstanding management team, and dedicated front-line staff are the ones who make this vision a reality.”

Harback will remain with the Streator Family YMCA in a part-time capacity.

“I am incredibly proud of the YMCA we’ve become,” she said. “This is not the same YMCA I remember growing up in Streator. We have evolved into a true community asset with impact reaching far beyond our walls. I’m excited to continue my involvement with this organization, but am looking forward to being able to dedicate more time to my family.”

The YMCA Board of Directors is undergoing a search for a successor for the Executive Director/CEO role.

“For me, the best part is getting to interact with the community on a daily basis,” Harback said. “How rewarding it is to see your work making a positive impact on people right before your eyes.”