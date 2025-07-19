Princeton Youth Soccer League Fall Soccer Registration

Princeton Youth Soccer League is holding online registration for its fall season through July 31. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Princeton Youth Soccer League is holding online registration for its fall season through July 31.

PYSL is for children aged four to 14. Players must be four years old by Aug. 31, 2025, and no older than 14 as of September 1, 2012, to enroll. PYSL is located in Princeton. The league accepts players from all surrounding communities.

The season runs from Sept. 8 to Oct. 18. Practices begin in mid-August.

Players can register at www.pyslsoccer.com and will need to create an account if they do not currently have one.

For additional information, contact Director Jeremy Whitfield at 815-866-7966, email director@pyslsoccer.com or follow Princeton Youth Soccer League on Facebook.