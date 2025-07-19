Historic Seneca lumberyard finds new life as community hub, farmers market

The Lumberyard hosted their summer Farmers Market featuring local flavor and handmade goods on Saturday, July 19. (Photo Provided By Erin Stuedemann)

What once was a sprawling lumberyard off the I&M Canal since 1899, is now a place for small business and community events in Seneca because of efforts from the Stuedemann family.

The inspiration behind the idea started years ago, when Dave and Erin Stuedemann decided to purchase the property in 2021.

“Somebody needed to buy this building - it’s the center of town,” Erin said. “Eventually, we thought, why not us?”

What followed was a two-and-a-half-year restoration project that turned the crumbling building into The Lumberyard - a community center now home to offices, shops, events and a growing farmers market.

Dave said he had to replace nearly everything, from the foundations, floor joists and beams - essentially everything except the roof.

“It was a complete mess when I first started,” Dave said. “I had bought lumber here for 30 years, but I never paid attention to the structure. Once we started gutting it, I realized I had to pretty much start from scratch, from the dirt.”

Years later, the result is a fully restored, multi-use space that blends old and new.

Refuge Coffee&Co is just one a few different businesses that The Lumberyard hosts. (Bill Freskos)

Original hardwood floors were preserved, handmade doors lined the halls and even the bathroom mirrors were custom-built by the couple’s son, a woodworker who also crafted the building’s front doors.

Their other children also pitched in. Their other son helped with renovations, while their daughter designed The Lumberyard’s logo.

“It’s really been a family effort,” Erin said.

Before the change of ownership, the property had been in the Graves family for three generations.

Bill Graves, whose family had operated the lumberyard for over 100 years.

When Graves passed away during the building’s renovation, his family asked if a celebration of life could be held there. Over 200 people attended, even before the remodel was complete.

“We dedicated the building to Bill that day,” Erin said. “His spirit really lives on here.”

“This was once the center of the community, and we want it to be the center again.”

The drive-through lumber feature that was used in the early 1900's, when the Graves family owned the property. (Photo Provided By Erin Stuedemann)

Although the Farmers Market on Saturday got cut short due to weather, it brought a variety of vendors selling fresh-baked breads and pastries, farm-raised beef, handmade soaps, homegrown flowers and treats.

While most of the legwork to restore the property was done by the Stuedemann family, they believe this couldn’t be done without those who support it currently.

“We couldn’t make this all happen without the community’s support,” Erin said. “This just wouldn’t work without everybody showing up, supporting these businesses.”

Looking ahead, the couple plans to continue hosting events, with another Farmers Market possibly in November.

For more information, visit the building at 113 W William St. updates or vendor inquiries, contact erin@lumberyardseneca.com or call (815) 343-7091.