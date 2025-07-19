Farm Bureau donates $1K to Ottawa Fire Department for rescue equipment

Members of the La Salle County Farm Bureau present a $1,000 donation to Ottawa Fire Chief Brian Bressner to support the purchase of grain bin rescue equipment for MABAS 25. (Photo Provided By La Salle County Farm Bureau)

The Ottawa Fire Department recently received a $1,000 donation to support farm rescue operations, thanks to a partnership between the La Salle County Farm Bureau, Illinois Farm Bureau and Country Financial.

The funds will be used to purchase grain bin rescue tubes for MABAS 25, the local division of the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System.

According to a news release, MABAS 25 serves fire departments in La Salle, Livingston, Bureau, Putnam and Marshall counties, providing coordinated emergency response to fires, medical emergencies, hazardous materials incidents and natural disasters.

The donation was partially funded through a farm safety grant from the Illinois Farm Bureau and Country Financial, which supports rural emergency prep efforts.

The new equipment will help first responders perform safer and more efficient grain bin rescues, which is a growing concern in rural areas where farm-related emergencies can pose risks.

“Grain bin rescues require specialized training and equipment,” La Salle County Farm Bureau Manager David Isermann said in a press release. “We’re proud to support the work of MABAS 25 and help protect both farmers and the first responders who serve them.”