Wyatt Novotny ties for second at the Summer Armour Nationals in Florida

Bureau Valley seniors Wyatt Novotny (left) and Atticus Middleton competed in the Summer Armour Nationals in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Novotny tied for second. (Photo provided)

Wyatt Novotny has a promising senior season on the tee blocks this fall at Bureau Valley.

He’s off to a good start this summer, coming home with a second-place finish at the Summer Armour Nationals in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Novotny, the Chicago North League champion, came in at a 5-over-par 149, tying for second place with Deacon Barnard of Dallas, one stroke behind first-place Dylan Mattessich of New Jersey.

He said it was a great experience, and he played much better than last year in the tournament.

“Last year I didn’t play any practice rounds, so I never really got to see the course. But this year I got to play two beforehand that really helped,” he said.

He played in the Chicago league from early April to mid-May, playing one nine-hole match every week. The top six golfers in each age group qualified for tournament in Palm Beach Gardens.

Classmate Atticus Middleton also competed in the Chicago League and qualified for Summer Armour Nationals.

The other big summer event took Novotny to compete in the Fyre Lake Invitational in Sherrad. After playing 36 holes on Day 1, Novotny came back for 18 holes on Day 2 and was paired with his brother, Colton, the 2017 BCR Golfer of the Year.

“He got me by one (stroke) on Day 1m and then we got to play together Day 2. That was a fun little coincidence. It was a blast,” Novotny said.

Younger brother got him back by six strokes on Day 2, shooting a 72 to place 14th. Colton took 20th.

Both brothers will be playing in the Illinois Valley Men’s Tournament on July 26-27 at Senica’s Oak Ridge and Spring Creek golf courses.

Novotny will be a top contender for BCR Golfer of the Year honors this fall. The Storm ace qualified for state for the second straight year, placing 23rd with a 157 thanks to an even-par 72 finish.

He has been named each year first-team All-BCR.

“I’m looking forward to it more than anything. It’s crazy how fast it goes by,” Novotny said.