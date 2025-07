Jill Hamann of Putnam was named the winner of the 2015 full custom street-legal Club Car Precedent golf cart. (Photo provided by Putnam County Community)

The Putnam County Community Center, celebrating 50 years of service to Putnam County and surrounding communities, announced the winner of its 2025 golf cart raffle on Friday.

Jill Hamann of Putnam was named the winner of the 2015 full custom street-legal Club Car Precedent golf cart.

The drawing took place on Friday, July 18, at McNabb Motorsports.