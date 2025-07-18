Princeton Junior Woman’s Club accepting 2025 baby contest applications

(File photo) The 2024 Princeton Junior Women's Club Homestead Baby Contest winners posed for a photo. Online voting for the 2025 contest is going on now until Aug. 6, and in-person voting begins Aug. 8. (Photo provided by Gail Jagers)

Entries are being accepted for the 2025 Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Homestead Baby Contest.

Entrants must be Bureau County residents under the age of 24 months as of Friday, Sept. 5. Contest entry forms must be completed online by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6.

To enter, include a high-resolution, snapshot-sized color photograph of the child. Refrain from entering photos that have been cropped or altered. Professional photographs also will not be accepted.

In-person voting will be held from noon Friday, Aug. 8, through noon Friday, Sept. 5. The voting canisters will be displayed at Midland States Bank (Aug. 8-15), First State Bank (Aug. 15-22), Central Bank (Aug. 22-29), and Heartland Bank’s South Branch (Aug. 29-Sept. 5). The canisters will be moved at noon on Fridays. Each child will have a canister with his or her corresponding photograph in which votes can be placed.

The club will be accepting Venmo to collect votes. To vote through Venmo, send the transaction amount to @P-Juniors-71. Voters must include the baby’s name. Venmo votes will be accepted from noon Friday, Aug. 8, through noon Thursday, Sept. 4.

A dollar equals 100 votes. The votes will be tallied and winners will be notified Friday, Sept. 5. The winners will be announced during that evening’s Homestead Festival announcements.

Prizes will be awarded to the boy and girl winners, and the boy and girl runners-up. The winners and their parents also will have a spot in the Homestead Festival parade.

Proceeds from the contest will be donated to Bureau County organizations and communities through various Princeton Junior Woman’s Club projects.

For more information, email princetonjuniors@gmail.com