Marseilles man to be sentenced Sept. 11 for arson

A Marseilles man faces up to 12 years in prison when he’s sentenced for setting fire to his brother’s house – and while his brother was trapped inside.

Jeffrey Peterson, 45, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered a blind plea to one count of aggravated arson, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison with no possibility of probation. Additionally, he must serve at least 85% of his resulting time under the state Truth in Sentencing Act.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss two misdemeanor counts and to limit their sentencing recommendation to 12 years.

La Salle County Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni cautioned Peterson that she isn’t bound by the state’s recommendation and can sentence him to any prison term within the six- to 30-year range.

Peterson will have an opportunity to address Vescogni at the sentencing hearing set for 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11.

Peterson was charged Jan. 30 after firefighters responded to a residential fire in Marseilles and helped Justin Peterson out of his basement bedroom through a window.

Justin later told investigators he saw his brother, Jeffrey, hurl a liquid-filled balloon from the top of the stairs and into the bedroom. Investigators found several ignition points and a balloon that had not ruptured and was filled with accelerant.

Though Justin exited without injury, prosecutor Greg Sticka said in open court, the resulting fire caused “significant damage” to the home.

Armed with a search warrant, Sticka said, police entered Jeffrey Peterson’s motel room and smelled gasoline in the room and on his clothes. Police also retrieved surveillance footage showing Jeffrey exiting from and returning to the motel during the relevant time frame.