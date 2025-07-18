Carus Summer Science Camp wraps up 23rd year with graduation at Saint Bede

Camp director Dan Fitzpatrick (far right) and Angelique Depenbrock (far left) with this year’s camp participants. (Photo provided by Jake Kowalczyk)

The 2025 Carus Summer Science Camp concluded Friday with a graduation ceremony at Saint Bede Academy, Carus said in a news release.

Now in its 23rd year, the free, week-long camp welcomed a new class of sixth-grade students from across the Illinois Valley—bringing the total number of graduates since 2001 to 652, according to a news release.

The camp was led by instructor Dan Fitzpatrick, a science teacher at Saint Bede Academy and co-instructor Angelique Depenbrock of LaSalle-Peru Township High School.

Carus retiree Ken Pisarczyk returned for another year, generously sharing his expertise and enthusiasm as a volunteer mentor, the news release said. This year’s campers dove into a packed schedule of activities designed to foster a lifelong interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Students explored chemical reactions, participated in interactive lessons, and launched their rockets to cap off the week.

Throughout the week, attendees took part in multiple activities, including a tour of the local water treatment facility, a guided excursion on the I&M Canal Boat in La Salle, a tour of the Hegeler-Carus Mansion and performed interactive experiments.

“At Carus, we believe that hands-on science education is one of the most powerful tools we have to shape the future,” Jake Kowalczyk, senior communications manager at Carus, said in a news release. “This camp gives students the freedom to experiment, explore, and imagine—all under the guidance of passionate educators and volunteers who truly care.”