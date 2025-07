Award winners for the 2025 St. Bede girls track & field season were (from left to right) Lily Bosnich (MVP), Kate Duncan (Most Improved) and Kijah Lucas (Rookie of the Year). (Photo provided)

St. Bede recently named its award winners for the 2025 track & field season.

For the girls, Lily Bosnich was named as MVP, Kate Duncan was named as Most Improved and Rookie of the Year went to Kijah Lucas.

Bosnich was state runner-up in the 110 and 300 hurdles and set Bureau County and Illinois Valley records in both events.

Greyson Marincic was named as the boys MVP, Kaden Nauman garnered Most Improved honors and Christopher Gedraitis II was named as Rookie of the Year.