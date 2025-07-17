La Salle man charged after record heroin seizure nets 720 grams

A La Salle man was arrested Thursday after the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team seized what they say is the largest street-level quantity of heroin in La Salle County.

According to a Thursday news release, TRIDENT agents with the assistance of the La Salle Police Department and the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office executed a La Salle County Search warrant on the 400 Block of Sixth Street in La Salle.

Authorities said agents searched the residence and located approximately 720 grams of purported heroin/fentanyl, approximately 3.5 grams of purported cocaine and items associated with the packaging and sale of narcotics.

720 grams, approximately the mass of an NBA basketball, is also believed to be the largest street-level seizure of heroin in LaSalle County, police said.

Kent P. Koehler, 65, of La Salle, was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin (more than 400g but less than 900g), a Class X Felony.

The news release said, Koehler is currently on parole for Armed Robbery, Attempted Armed Robbery and Aggravated Robbery.

Koehler was transported to the La Salle County Jail pending a detention hearing.