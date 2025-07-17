La Salle County grand jury: Tuesday, July 15

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments: Sabra M. Johnson, 45, of Henderson, Nevada (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Loudon A. Herbsleb, 36, of Sandwich (driving while revoked); Adrian Hernandez-Medellin, 33, of Peru (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon); James E. Grimm, 42, of South Holland (aggravated battery); Andrew Menias, 43, of Crete (escape); LaShawn L. Chandler, 53, of DePue (driving while revoked); Xavier D. Harden, 33, of La Salle (aggravated battery; resisting a peace officer); Natalie R. Rickels, 23, of La Salle (two counts of aggravated battery); Jacob D. Handzo, 30, of Streator (unlawful use of a debit card); Kyle W. Kearfott, 46, of Streator (unlawful use of a debit card); Gloria L. Cornell, 39, of La Salle (retail theft); Ajay S. Mahara, 21, of Sandwich (two counts of child pornography); Shawn A. Finney, 37, of Streator (driving while revoked); Timothy A. Behrens, 48, of Sheridan (two counts of aggravated DUI; driving while revoked); Brandon S. Heinz, 35, of La Salle (driving while revoked); Damien M. Johnson, 30, of Ottawa (three counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding); Jennifer T. Graham, 41, of Laporte, Indiana (retail theft); Ryan M. Towne, 24, of Ottawa (aggravated unlawful use of a weapon); Jesse E. Zamarripa, 41, of Ottawa (three counts of DUI); Ryan L. Johnson, 40, homeless (residential burglary); Savannah K. Rankin, 25, of Ottawa (retail theft).