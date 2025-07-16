Tiny Tigers preschool at Princeton High School now accepting applications

Tiny Tigers Preschool is accepting applications for the 2025-26 school year as it begins its 35th year.

The preschool is part of the Child Care Occupations class at Princeton High School. Juniors and seniors enrolled in the class gain hands-on experience by planning and leading developmentally appropriate activities for preschoolers under the supervision of instructor Jennifer Wagner.

Sessions run from early November through mid-May and are held from 8:05 to 10:35 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Children may attend on a flexible schedule. The cost is $2 per day.

Applications are accepted throughout the school year after a child turns 3 and until they enter kindergarten. Tiny Tigers follows the Princeton High School calendar for holidays and vacations.

Applications are available at the Princeton High School main office or by emailing jennifer.wagner@phs-il.org. For more information, call Wagner at 815-875-3308, ext. 154.