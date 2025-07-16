The Lumberyard seeks artist submissions for Seneca gallery

The Lumberyard in Seneca has entered a collaboration with The Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund and announced the latest addition to The Lumberyard complex, Lumber Lane Gallery, for local artists to submit their works. (Photo provided by Erin Stuedemann)

The Lumberyard in Seneca has entered a collaboration with The Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund and announced the latest addition to The Lumberyard complex – Lumber Lane Gallery.

This partnership invites local artists to submit work for consideration in upcoming exhibitions beginning with a featured show themed around local nature and history.

Artists whose works are chosen to be featured at the Lumber Lane Gallery will have the opportunity to host an opening reception to connect with the community and share insights into their creative process.

“We are excited to support and promote our local artists through The Lumberyard’s newest addition - the Lumber Lane Gallery,” said Erin Stuedemann, co-founder and owner of The Lumberyard. “This venue with its exhibitions aim to celebrate the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of our region.”

Artists interested in submitting their work or learning more may contact René Parks Wendinger at rene@srccf.org or Erin Stuedemann at erin@lumberyardseneca.com for details.