Mendota residents called to improve neighborhoods

The public is invited to help make Mendota neighborhoods better at one of two training sessions on July 23 and July 26.

An Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) representative and City of Mendota officials will be present to talk about a data collection project to help the City of Mendota with future housing planning and grants. Residents of all ages are invited to attend the training on how to collect housing data.

The sessions will be 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 23 and 10-11 a.m. Saturday, July 26, both at 907 Washington St., Mendota.

This process may result in increased housing options by helping communities to minimize barriers to access to housing development tools. This data could lead to future state and federal housing grants in Mendota.

The event is hosted by the City of Mendota and IHDA.

Possible outcomes from this work include more affordable housing, more senior living options, more home and apartment options for residents and identifying Mendota’s housing needs and goals.

Register to attend: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Mendotahousing or calling Mendota’s Grant Manager Ali Braboy at abraboy@mendotacity.com or call her at City Hall at 815-539-7459. For questions, call or email Braboy.