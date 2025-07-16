La Salle County Card Show set for July 19 at Alfano’s Pizza in Ottawa

Sports cards will be among the many collectibles featured at the La Salle County Card Show on Friday, July 19, at Alfano’s Pizza in Ottawa. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Card collectors, traders and card game enthusiasts will have a chance to gather for the La Salle County Card Show.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 19 at Alfano’s Pizza, 1476 E. Route 6 in Ottawa, and will feature vendors offering a variety of collectibles, including Pokemon, sports cards, One Piece and 3D-printed items.

A restaurant and bar will be available on-site, with Alfano’s pizza and drinks served throughout the day.

The event is open to all ages, and admission is free.

Organizers encourage visitors to stop by for card trading, browsing and buying – and to bring their best pulls.

Tables are still available for vendors, and those interested can text 815-883-0800 for more information or to reserve a spot.

For more information on the show, visit Alfano’s Facebook page.