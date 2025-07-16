Illinois Valley athletes lead Lions Jrs Starved Rock 16 Red to top 5 finish at Nationals

The Lions Jrs Starved Rock 16 Red club team placed fifth of 115 teams at the AAU Nationals Volleyball Tournament in Orlando, Fla. Team members are (front row, left) Sarah Wiesbrock, Meredith Waldron, Savannah Markey and Payten Harden; and (back row) Maggie Boudreau, Kijah Lucas, Bella Knoll, Myah Richardson and Kaitlyn Coutts. (Photo provided by Shannon Jenkins)

Players from around the Illinois Valley teamed up on the Lions Jrs Starved Rock 16 Red club team to compete in the prestigious AAU Nationals Volleyball Tournament recently in Orlando, Florida.

Competing against top teams from across the country and beyond, the girls delivered an outstanding performance, finishing fifth out of 151 teams in their division.

The Lions Jrs Starved Rock 16 Red roster includes players from several area high schools including Sarah Weisbrock and Myah Richardson of Putnam County, Kaitlyn Coutts of Hall, Kijah Lucas of St. Bede, Bella Knoll, Meredith Waldron and. Savannah Markey of Ottawa, Payton Harden of Princeton and Maggie Boudreau of LaSalle-Peru.

Lucas was selected to the All-American Team.

Kijah Lucas was named to the All-American team at the AAU Nationals Volleyball Tournament in Orlando, Fla. (Photo provided by Shannon Jenkins)

The team started strong on Day 1, going 2-1 in pool play and finishing first in their group.

They continued their momentum into Day 2, sweeping all three matches to again take first place in their pool.

On Day 3, the team went 2-1, once again topping their pool and earning a spot in an additional challenge match, which they won to advance to the highly competitive gold bracket.

On the final day of play, the team went 1-1, securing fifth place.

Payten Harden of Princeton makes a pass for the Lions Jrs Starved Rock 16 Red club team at the AAU Nationals Volleyball Tournament in Orlando, Fla. (Photo provided by Shannon Jenkins)