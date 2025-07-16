Alison Kautz Ayala will be featured vocal soloist in Sunday’s Princeton Community Band concert

Princeton native Alison Kautz Ayala will be the featured Vocal soloist in Sunday’s Princeton Community Band concert. (Photo provided)

Princeton native Alison Kautz Ayala will be the featured Vocal soloist in Sunday’s Princeton Community Band concert.

Kautz Ayala will be singing “You Raise Me Up.”

The concert will start at 6 p.m. Sunday at Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton.

Princeton Community Band, under the direction of Ann MB Lusher, will be performing a tribute to The Beach Boys on the second half of their concert with songs including “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Kokomo,” and a medley of their greatest hits.

Other selections on the concert will include Puccini’s “Nessun Dorma,” “Salute to Ol’ Blue Eyes,” and “Sea Trilogy” by Elliot Del Borgo

All concerts are free. Donations are gratefully accepted. PCB is a 501(c)(3) organization. Lawn chairs are suggested. Refreshments are available from the Lions Club.