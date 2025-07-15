Three Wishes named Streator chamber business of the month

Three Wishes was honored on Monday, July 14, 2025, outside their storefront as the chamber's business of the month. Pictured are (from left) Ben Hiltabrand, Chamber president; Lori Snell, Chamber vice president; Three Wishes co-owners Carrie Schmitz, Kim Tutoky and Jodie Hoffmeyer, and Derek Barichello, Chamber executive director. (Photo Provided By Jeanne McMenamin)

Three Wishes has been named the Streator Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Month for July.

The home décor and gift shop, which opened in 2017, also features youth clothing and gifts in a dedicated section called “Little Wishes.” It is co-owned by Jodie Hoffmeyer, Kim Tutoky, and Carrie Schmitz.

The store opened during the reopening of the Main Street Market building, which, along with its other stores, has helped drive more traffic to Streator’s Main Street in general.

The business, located at 317 E. Main St. alongside More on Main and Charlie Lou’s Boutique, will also be participating in the Chamber’s upcoming Christmas in July event.

For more information, visit their Facebook page, email threewishesonmain@yahoo.com, or call 815-822-8913.

The Streator Chamber honors one local business each month. To nominate a business, call 815-672-2921 or email info@streatorchamber.com.