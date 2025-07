The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, but other closures will remain over the holiday weekend. (Provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

The 700 block of Pearl Street, between Chester and Grafton streets, will be closed to through traffic starting at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 16, for a mid-block sewer repair. Residents will still have access to their properties. Contractors expect to complete the work by the end of the day, when the block will reopen to all traffic.