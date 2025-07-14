Snackle box class with Bureau, Marshall-Putnam, and LaSalle County Farm Bureaus

Families can learn how to pack quick, healthy snacks for road trips and busy days during an upcoming “Snackle Box Class” hosted by Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator Susan Glassman, in partnership with the Bureau, Marshall-Putnam, and La Salle County Farm Bureaus.

Participants will create their own “snackle boxes,” portable containers filled with colorful, nutritious snacks, while learning food safety tips and organization techniques.

The class is open to adults and children ages 5 and up. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited to 30 participants per session, and registration is required by July 28. The event is partially funded by the Illinois Farm Bureau Consumer Grant.

Class dates and locations:

Aug. 4, 3–4:30 p.m. – Bureau County Farm Bureau, 1407 N. Main St., Princeton. Call 815-440-8737.

– Bureau County Farm Bureau, 1407 N. Main St., Princeton. Call 815-440-8737. Aug. 5, 3–4:30 p.m. – Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau, 509 Front St., Henry. Call 309-364-2501.

– Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau, 509 Front St., Henry. Call 309-364-2501. Aug. 7, 3–4:30 p.m. – LaSalle County Farm Bureau, 1691 N. 31st Road, Ottawa. Call 815-433-0371.

To request accommodations, contact Susan Glassman at susang@illinois.edu or 815-224-0889. Early requests are encouraged.