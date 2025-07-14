NCI ARTworks announces winners of juried exhibition

NCI ARTworks announced Friday the winners of its juried exhibition of more than 30 emerging artists at NCI ARTworks Gallery.

Art professionals who judged the exhibition included: former Art Director of the Cricket Magazine Group, Ron McCutchan; IVCC Head Faculty of the Art Department, Shannon Slaight; Owner of Open Space Art Gallery and Studios, Amanda Weygand Zehr; and NCIARTworks Operations Manager, Penny Boedigheimer.

Winners were announced at the opening reception on Friday, July 11th. In the Drawing category: First Place went to “Morning Afternoon” by Natalie Glynn; Second Place went to “Geranium” by Carol Crane; Third Place went to “Firehouse” by Joey Lucas; Honorable Mention went to “St. Louis Canyon” by Mary Jean Dzurisin. The People’s Choice Award in the Drawing Category went to “Citizen” by Natalie Glynn.

In the Painting category: First Place went to “Lady with Cittern” by John Betken; Second Place went to “Home” by Gretchen Hauger; Third Place went to “Snowy Egret” by Morgan Phillips; Honorable Mention went to “Accordian to the Cat” by Danica Scoma. The People’s Choice Award in the Painting Category went to “The Voyage of Saint Brendan” by John Betken.

In the Mixed Media Category: First Place went to “Cat” by Natalie Zelman; Second Place went to “Recursion of Time” by Lyle Newby; Third Place went to “1950” by Nikki Ranney; Honorable Mention went to “Spirited Koi” by Ryia Boaz. The People’s Choice Award in the Mixed Media Category went to “Dark Glue Art” by Laurie Innis.

In the Photography Category: First Place went to “The Prophecy” by Nikki Ranney; Second Place went to “Singing Indigo” by Paula Guttilla; Third Place went to “Into the Mist” by Tammy Zellers; Honorable Mention went to “Snowy in Black and White” by Heather Farrell. The People’s Choice Award in the Photography Category went to “Soul Mates” by Heather Farrell.

NCI ARTworks Gallery Assistant Manager, Emily Maze, noted that, “It was challenging but rewarding to put on this show.” She continued by saying that she was delighted by the quality of work, the number of artists, and the wide variety of styles that were presented for the competition.