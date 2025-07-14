Jaydon Nambo survives 4-hole playoff to claim first Berry Memorial title

The scheduled 36 holes were not sufficient to decide the championship of the 45th annual Richard J. Berry Memorial.
Neither were 37, 38 or 39.
The 40th hole, however, did the trick for 19-year-old Jaydon Nambo.
He won a four-hole, sudden-death playoff against Huston Gass by calmly two-putting for birdie on the Eastwood’s par-5, 402-yard No. 4 to claim his first Berry Memorial championship. Nambo is the first player without the last name “Gass” or “Lehr” to win the Berry’s top flight in a tournament those families competed in since 2012 – when Nambo was just 6 years old.
“This one feels really good,” Nambo said, “because if you go and look at it, Josh [Gass] and Baley [Lehr] have won this throughout the last 10-plus years, just going back and forth. It feels good to put my name in there. ...
“My putting for sure [was the key]. I didn’t three-putt once, just two-putts all day.”
With a 4-under-par 68, Nambo finished Saturday’s opening round at Ottawa’s Pine Hills tied with defending champion Baley Lehr for second place, one stroke behind eventual fourth-place finisher Patrick Guilfoyle. Huston Gass, Breyer Harris, Josh Gass and T.J. Templeton were one stroke behind them with 69s, very much in the hunt.
It took an incredible, out-of-the-trees shot on 18 in Sunday’s final round at Streator’s Eastwood for Huston Gass to potentially force a playoff – which the incredible shot did when Nambo missed a tough putt and settled for par on 18 with Huston Gass watching attentively from the cart path.
“I didn’t have much over there,” Huston Gass said. “I snap-hooked one off the tee, and I had to hit about a 45-yard cut to get back to the green, and talking to my brother, we had a line in mind, and it ended up working out pretty well.”
Each young man had opportunities to win it before the fateful fourth playoff hole. Huston Gass had a better first putt on No. 1; Nambo a better chance on No. 3.
It took a mistake to decide things, that mistake turning out to be Huston Gass’ too-hot second shot on No. 4 skipping the green and finding the sand trap behind and to the left of the hole. His wedge out escaped the sand but didn’t quite make the green, allowing Nambo to two-putt his way to victory.
“I had the same putt earlier, and I drained it,” Nambo said. “I knew it was dead straight. I pulled it just a little bit. I did my line and did what I practice all the time. That was it.”
And with this putt on the fourth playoff hole, 19-year-old Jaydon Nambo wins his first Berry Memorial championship, outdueling runner-up Huston Gass.— J.T. Pedelty (@jtpedelty) July 14, 2025
Behind Nambo (138) and Huston Gass (138), Bryer Harris (139) took third, Guilfoyle (141) fourth, Josh Gass (141) fifth, Templeton (142) sixth, Brian Lehr (143) and Baley Lehr (143) tied for seventh, Tony Muscato (145) placed ninth, and Rick Lehr (149) came in 10th.
Nambo is the 19th champion in the history of the Berry Memorial – formerly the Streator Times-Press City Championships.
• In Championship 2 Flight, Paul Snook entered Sunday’s final round tied for second and Al Retoff came in a stroke behind and in fifth. Both shot 1-over-par 73s at the Eastwood to separate themselves from the pack, Snook (149) taking the title and Retoff (150) finishing as runner-up. Jacob Ursua (154), the leader after Day 1, topped J.J. Cravatta (154) in a one-hole playoff for third place.
• In A Flight, four men finished the prescribed 36 holes tied at 156, forcing a four-hole playoff for first through fourth place. When the dust settled, Nolan Ketcham took the title after just one playoff hole, with Doug Wisler second, Kolden Neumann third and Josh Eplin fourth.
• In B Flight, Mitch Barton led by only two strokes after golfing 18 at Pine Hills, but by the time the day was finished at the Eastwood, Barton (153) recorded a 12-stroke victory for the title over runner-up Brody Elias (165). Zack Uratchko (166) won a one-hole playoff with Logan Cottingham (166) to claim third place.
• In C Flight, Randy Kochis (168) ended Saturday in fourth place, but his flight-best 79 Sunday lifted him to a one-stroke triumph over second-place Andrew Barton (169). Derek Kruger (177) was third and Damion Nambo (178) fourth.
• In D Flight, Thad Wendt (184) won by three strokes. Rounding out the top four were Jeff Harcar (187), Greg Wargo (189) and Jeff DeMoss (190).
• In Legends Flight, Ron Noel (141) scored a decisive victory from the closer tees. Bill Mattingly (157) was second, Bill Sipula (162) third thanks to a one-hole playoff win and Charlie Monroe (162) fourth.
• In the Senior Division, Tony Muscato (145) scored a four-stoke victory over runner-up Rick Lehr (149). Al Retoff (150) was third, and Joe Cravatta (156) fourth.
• The late Mike “Pro” Sipula was inducted into the Richard J. Berry Memorial Hall of Fame, the prestigious club’s 26th inductee.
Berry Memorial Champions
Championship Flight winners
1981 — Dick Berry
1982 — Ed Zukosky
1983 — Ed Zukosky
1984 — Kevin Pflibsen
1985 — Rod Leonard
1986 — Jeff Peterson
1987 — Dean Bundy
1988 — Rod Leonard
1989 — Rob Keen
1990 — Rod Leonard
1991 — Ron Yuhas
1992 — Ron Yuhas
1993 — Rich Holloway
1994 — Colby Pomeranke
1995 — Rich Holloway
1996 — John Cinotto
1997 — Bob Berry
1998 — Bob Berry
1999 — Rich Holloway
2000 — Bob Berry
2001 — Bob Berry
2002 — Rich Holloway
2003 — Rich Holloway
2004 — Rich Holloway
2005 — Rick Krumscheid
2006 — Rich Holloway
2007 — Rich Holloway
2008 — Rod Leonard
2009 — Brian Lehr
2010 — Brian Lehr
2011 — Austin Gass
2012 — Bob Berry
2013 — Brian Lehr
2014 — Josh Gass
2015 — Baley Lehr
2016 — Josh Gass
2017 — Baley Lehr
2018 — Baley Lehr
2019 — Josh Gass
2020 — Josh Gass
2021 — Jeremy DeBernardi
2022 — Baley Lehr
2023 — Josh Gass
2024 — Baley Lehr
2025 — Jaydon Nambo